Max Unger in pads at Saints practice

Getty Images

It looks like Saints center Max Unger is moving closer to a full return to action.

Unger had foot surgery in May and has been rehabbing after that operation rather than practicing with the team over the last few months. Monday saw him take a step back in the direction of the practice field, however.

According to multiple reports from Saints practice, Unger was in pads for the first time this summer and went through stretching exercises with the rest of the team. He went on to do individual work from that point, so there’s still some work left to be done before he’s totally back in action.

Unger was one of two projected starters on the New Orleans offensive line to have surgery this offseason. Left tackle Terron Armstead had shoulder surgery and, unlike Unger, is expected to miss regular season time.