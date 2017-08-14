Mike Evans, Odell Beckham can join Randy Moss, A.J. Green with 1,000 yards in first four seasons

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Giants receiver Odell Beckham will join some elite company if they gain 1,000 receiving yards this season.

Evans, the Buccaneers’ 2014 first-round draft pick, and Beckham, the Giants’ 2014 first-round pick, have both topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of their first three seasons. If they get 1,000 yards again in 2017, they’ll join Randy Moss and A.J. Green as the only players in NFL history to gain 1,000 receiving yards in each of their first four seasons.

Moss had more than 1,000 yards in each of his first six seasons, from 1998 to 2003. Green had more than 1,000 yards in each of his first five seasons, from 2011 to 2015, falling just short last year when he missed six games.

Evans has steadily increased his production, from 1,051 yards in his rookie year to 1,206 yards his second year to 1,321 yards last season. Beckham has topped 1,300 yards in each of his three seasons. Barring injury, both Evans and Beckham are near locks to join Moss and Green, some very good company for a young wide receiver to be in.