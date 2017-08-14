Mike Pouncey expected to play in preseason

AP

Dolphins center Mike Pouncey‘s absence from team drills at practice came to an end over the weekend and Monday saw him take more snaps while banging heads with members of the starting defense.

Pouncey said one collision with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh left him with “a stinger on my left side.” While it hurt, Pouncey said “it felt good to have it again” after the Dolphins eased him into practices after hip surgery.

“Physically I feel great,” Pouncey said, via the Miami Herald. “I feel like we have a great plan, a great schedule that I’m going to stick to throughout this whole camp. We’ll see how it goes whenever the start of the season gets here.

The next step for Pouncey is playing in a preseason game and coach Adam Gase said Monday the team expects him to see action “this week or next.” The Dolphins host the Eagles on Thursday night and then play the Eagles on August 24 with a couple of joint practices in Philly leading up to the game.