Monday morning one-liners

AP

The Bills remain concerned about T Cordy Glenn‘s foot.

The Dolphins are pleased with what they’ve seen from their rookie defensive linemen.

A look at how the Patriots roster is shaping up.

Jets LB Frank Beltre is trying to become the first player born in the Dominican Republic to play in the NFL.

LB Matthew Judon says he isn’t fazed by the prospect of taking over for Elvis Dumervil in the Ravens defense.

A look at some of the tough roster decisions the Bengals will face this summer.

Browns WR Corey Coleman is on track for a major role on offense.

S Jordan Dangerfield heard a lot from coach Mike Tomlin during Sunday’s Steelers practice.

The Texans feel they have good depth at center.

The Andrew Luck-less Colts got shaky quarterback play on Sunday.

Corey Grant‘s workload should go up if Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette continues to miss time.

Titans RB DeMarco Murray and WR Corey Davis are still making their way back from hamstring trouble.

Broncos CB Chris Harris had an interception return for a touchdown last Thursday and expects more as the season unfolds.

WR Chris Conley played deep threat at Chiefs practice.

LB LaTroy Lewis‘ two sacks on Saturday caught the eye of Raiders coaches.

It was a new stadium, but a familiar result when Chargers QB Philip Rivers threw to TE Antonio Gates.

Rookie DE Taco Charlton hopes to get more done in the Cowboys’ next preseason outing.

The Giants weren’t happy with their running game in the preseason opener.

Some impressions from CB Ronald Darby‘s first Eagles practice.

A few takeaways from the Redskins’ final training camp practice.

Bears G Kyle Long may not play in the preseason.

First-round pick Jarrad Davis had a quiet debut as a Lions linebacker.

WR Geronimo Allison is seeing special teams time with the Packers.

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook feels he’s right where he needs to be.

WR Julio Jones is seeing more time on the field at Falcons practices.

Panthers CB James Bradberry had a strong training camp.

LB Alex Anzalone is showing the Saints he can provide pass coverage.

Running through how the Buccaneers performed in their first preseason outing.

LB Josh Bynes was an active part of the Cardinals defense on Saturday night.

Said Rams WR Cooper Kupp of Sammy Watkins, “I can’t wait to get on the field with him. He’s an incredible athlete, incredible football player.”

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is getting used to life in the top job.

Seahawks CB Shaquil Griffin was happy after starting his first NFL preseason game.