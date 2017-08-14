Nick Novak on Charlottesville violence: It’s the devil’s work

Getty Images

Texans kicker Nick Novak grew up in Charlottesville, Va., where he attended high school at Albemarle, so the violence there has hit close to home.

Novak became emotional when asked about the “Unite the Right” rally that resulted in one death and multiple injuries in Charlottesville.

“It’s the devil’s work,” Novak said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “It’s horrible to see all that. It’s nasty stuff, and I really feel for my friends that live there. I didn’t see anything like that when I was growing up in Charlottesville. It’s terrible. I don’t think it’s a political issue. It makes me emotional to talk about. I pray for them, the people that were injured.

“I don’t believe anything that’s going on there, whatever they’re called — white nationalists — those are racist in my opinion. I’ve heard Nazis and all these hate groups that are being mentioned in the media. These people need to be taken care of. There’s no place in this society for them. You hope and pray it changes.”

Novak’s parents are college professors, and the family moved from San Diego to Charlottesville when Novak was in the fifth grade. His parents left Charlottesville for Indiana after Novak’s sophomore year at the University of Maryland.