Ravens shuffle camp arms, sign quarterback Thad Lewis

Getty Images

The Ravens signed a quarterback.

No, not that one.

The team announced they had signed journeyman backup Thad Lewis, and waived Dustin Vaughan to create the roster spot.

Lewis has knocked around the league, and has played well enough when he’s had a chance to justify being someone’s third-stringer.

The former Duke quarterback has done time with the Rams, Browns twice, Lions, Bills, Texans, Eagles, and 49ers.

He hasn’t actually played in a game since 2013 for Buffalo, and he’s coming back from a torn ACL which ended his time in San Francisco, where he backed up some guy named Colin Kaepernick who can’t get a job.