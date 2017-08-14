Ravens shuffle camp arms, sign quarterback Thad Lewis

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 14, 2017
The Ravens signed a quarterback.

No, not that one.

The team announced they had signed journeyman backup Thad Lewis, and waived Dustin Vaughan to create the roster spot.

Lewis has knocked around the league, and has played well enough when he’s had a chance to justify being someone’s third-stringer.

The former Duke quarterback has done time with the Rams, Browns twice, Lions, Bills, Texans, Eagles, and 49ers.

He hasn’t actually played in a game since 2013 for Buffalo, and he’s coming back from a torn ACL which ended his time in San Francisco, where he backed up some guy named Colin Kaepernick who can’t get a job.

2 responses to “Ravens shuffle camp arms, sign quarterback Thad Lewis

  2. And this move tells you why so many NFL teams have such difficulty even getting to the SB. They hire anybody to fill in the position they say is the most important position on the field and the highest paid! So, now, any backup will do? Which is it? If you will make a move like this for the backup QB then why do they overpay the starter? Why would anyone put all their eggs in one basket and should that QB go down, the season is done! Do you need a great QB to win the SB or not? If you believe you do, then what sense does this move make? What a waste as was the previous hires and fires of QB’s. They must have nothing else to do.

  3. Even if Flacco was out for the whole season, I seriously doubt the Ravens actually sign Kaepernick. The media circus is not worth the gamble on a Qb that really wasn’t that good on the last team that employed him.
    Think about it, If Zeke Elliott did this, do you honestly think he would be unemployed? No, he is one of the best at his job. Kaepernick isn’t, Yes, once upon a time he led his team to a super bowl… but that is history.
    Mallet is a little worse, possibly better at this point, and he does not cause a media circus.

