Report: Chargers eye October for Mike Williams’ return

AP

Chargers rookie wide receiver Mike Williams ran on a field last week for the first time since suffering a back injury in May that led the team to announce he would be on the sideline for most or all of training camp and invited speculation about whether he’d be able to play at all this season.

The Chargers reportedly believe he will be able to play. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is eyeing an October return for their first-round pick in this year’s draft.

Williams was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp, so he could remain on the list into the regular season. That would leave him ineligible to play for the first six weeks and Rapoport reports that no decision has been made about that at this point.

If he does come off the PUP list, Williams will be able to practice with the team while working toward a pro debut that’s going to take a little longer than expected.