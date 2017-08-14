Report: Delvin Breaux’s injury more than contusion

Getty Images

Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux‘s injury is more serious than a contusion, according to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Breaux underwent X-rays on his left leg Monday.

Although Katzenstein’s source wouldn’t reveal the exact ailment, Breaux’s injury is not considered long term. The 27-year-old, however, was seen wearing a walking boot and using crutches.

Breaux initially was diagnosed with a contusion, which has kept him sidelined for most of training camp and has led to the team’s growing frustration at the length of his absence.

“I think it’s important to be out here, but I wouldn’t want to get into specifics to each one of these guys,” Saints coach Sean Payton said in quotes distributed by the team. “But availability obviously is probably as important as everything else”.

The X-rays followed reports that the Saints are shopping Breaux. Teams cannot trade injured players, as any transaction is contingent on a player passing a physical with his new team.

Coach Sean Payton declined comment after practice Monday when asked if the team was actively seeking to trade Breaux.

Last season, Breaux broke the fibular in his left leg in Week 1, which forced him to miss six consecutive games.