Report: Saints shopping cornerback Delvin Breaux

Getty Images

The Saints aren’t exactly what you’d call overburdened with defensive talent.

So it sounds odd on its face that they’d be trying to part with a starter.

According to Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate, the Saints have grown frustrated with cornerback Delvin Breaux‘s injury history and are looking for trade partners.

Breaux hasn’t been practicing lately because of a leg contusion, and had multiple injuries last year. A shoulder injury landed him on IR last year after he broke his fibula in Week One, limiting him to just six games in 2016. He played all 16 as a rookie in 2015, and has played well when well.

The Saints have been shuffling the roster lately, and have shown some interest in veteran cornerback Leodis McKelvin.