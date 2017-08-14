Roberto Aguayo: I know what I’m capable of

Getty Images

Roberto Aguayo says he hasn’t lost confidence despite his disastrous year in Tampa Bay.

Aguayo, the second-round kicker who was awful as a rookie for the Buccaneers last year, is now a Bear after the Bucs cut him. He says he’s feeling confident as he starts anew in Chicago.

“I know what I’m capable of and the standard that is held in the NFL. I’m just going to go out here and do what I’ve got to do here,” Aguayo said.

Although he may always be remembered as one of the all-time dumb draft picks, Aguayo said he can hold his head high.

“I know the type of man I am,” he said. “I know the integrity and what I have inside me. That doesn’t define me as a man. I’m defined by how I keep my head up and keep pushing. That’s in the past now. Yeah, at the time it hurt. But there’s new opportunities and I’m here now, so this is my next opportunity and I’m looking forward to making the most of it.”

Aguayo will compete with Connor Barth for the Bears kicking job. His tenure in Tampa was a bad joke, but it’s still possible that he can have a productive NFL career in Chicago.