Ryan Mathews in Philly to have neck checked out

Getty Images

The Eagles still have running back Ryan Mathews on their roster, although he has neither practiced with the team this summer nor been around during training camp.

Mathews had neck surgery after the end of the 2016 season and the word out of Philadelphia all offseason has been that the Eagles plan to cut him once he’s well enough to pass a physical. Doing so would allow the team to avoid paying him an injury settlement and they may get some word on when Mathews will be in position to do that this week.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Mathews is in Philadelphia and having scans done on his neck Monday. He is scheduled to meet with doctors on Tuesday to go over the results.

If Mathews is cleared by doctors, he could be a free agent by the end of the week. If not, the Eagles will be faced with a choice of continuing to wait or biting the bullet and giving Mathews some money on his way out the door.

LeGarrette Blount, Darren Sproles, Donnell Pumphrey and Wendell Smallwood are the top backs on the team’s depth chart with Mathews out of the picture.