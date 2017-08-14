Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson sprained shoulder against Chargers

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson sustained an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder after making a diving catch in Sunday night’s preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Richardson started for Seattle and caught two passes before his appearance was cut short. On the fifth play of the game for the Seahawks’ offense, Richardson beat Chargers cornerback Michael Davis for a 25-yard gain only to land hard on his shoulder. He soon retreated into the locker room and did not return to the game.

“He took off for that ball. It was a great deep ball and he kind of left his feet to go get it and he just landed on his shoulder. He got crunched pretty good,” head coach Pete Carroll said.

“It’s an AC sprain and it’s going to be a bit. I don’t want to throw a number on it but he got hurt.”

Richardson has been unable to avoid injuries in his four seasons with Seattle. A torn ACL in the 2014 playoffs forced him to miss the first half of the 2015 season. In his first game back from the knee injury, Richardson tore his hamstring making a 40-yard catch and missed the rest of the season.

He’s appeared in 31 games in his first three seasons with 51 catches for 599 yards and two touchdowns. He had seven catches for 131 yards and a touchdown in two playoff games last year and seemed poised to become a more integral part of Seattle’s offense this season. An injured shoulder is the next hurdle he has to overcome to get back on the field.