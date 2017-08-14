Sean Payton offers non-denial denial of Delvin Breaux trade talk

Getty Images

Saints coach Sean Payton just denied the team was actively trying to trade cornerback Delvin Breaux.

Except he didn’t, really.

Asked to speak to the report from the New Orleans Advocate that they were looking to move the oft-injured cornerback, Payton talked a complete circle around it.

“We would never comment if we were to begin with, and it rarely works that way,” Payton said, via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “It’s very normal throughout training camp for teams to discuss different players and possible trades. And we’ve seen a couple [trades] already that are, I think, unique. The three-team trade last week [with the Rams, Bills and Eagles] was interesting. I wouldn’t comment on that. That would be club business.”

The Saints have punted other players with long medical charts (Keenan Lewis, Dannell Ellerbe).

Breaux has been bothered by a leg contusion and hasn’t practiced lately. He only played six games last year.

“I think it’s important to be out here, but I wouldn’t want to get into specifics as to each one of these guys,” Payton said. “But availability obviously is probably as important as everything else.”

The Saints are currently starting P.J. Williams and Ken Crawley at cornerback, with first-rounder Marshon Lattimore close to returning from his own injury.