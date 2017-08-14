Steelers plan for James Harrison to be “relief pitcher” behind younger linebackers

AP

The Steelers have selected outside linebackers in the first round of two of the last three drafts and the plan for this year is to let Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt to play as much as possible rather than in a rotation with other players.

Outside linebackers coach Joey Porter said that the team has used a variety of players in recent years “just to try to get something out of everybody,” but that they feel Dupree and Watt are capable of being full-time fixtures at the position in the same way that Porter and Jason Gildon were in their playing days.

Porter said the two linebackers will “play until they’re tired,” which leaves James Harrison with a different role that he’s had in past seasons.

“He’s a relief pitcher,” Porter said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Until we need you, the young guys are going to play. You’re a good safety net to have; if somebody’s not getting the job done, we happen to know we have a wily veteran that we can put into the game. But to be honest going in, we have two young first-rounders who shouldn’t be tired. And when they do get tired, we’ll make the adjustments we need to.”

Watt had two sacks on the first two drives of Pittsburgh’s preseason opener against the Giants while Dupree did not play. He’s expected to play against the Falcons this week and Porter made it clear that the team has high expectations for both players in 2017.