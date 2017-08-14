Steelers sign LB Austin Gearing, release WR Canaan Severin

Getty Images

The Steelers signed linebacker Austin Gearing, the team announced Monday. They released receiver Canaan Severin to make room.

Gearing was a tryout player at Steelers’ rookie minicamp in May but was not signed.

Gearing played in 44 games in four seasons at the University of Miami (Ohio). He made 38 tackles, six for a loss, with four sacks and three forced fumbles last season.

He began his college career as a quarterback, completing 24 of 54 passes for 188 yards as a redshirt freshman in 2013.

The Steelers originally signed as an undrafted college free agent out of Virginia in 2016. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve after injuring his shoulder in training camp.

The Steelers waived Severin in May before re-signing him a few weeks later.