Texans hurting at WR, waive DeAndrew White with injury designation

Getty Images

The Texans are hurting at receiver.

DeAndre Hopkins hasn’t practiced since last week; Will Fuller has a broken collarbone; and Braxton Miller has a sprained ankle. On Monday, Houston waived receiver DeAndrew White with an injury designation. He will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.

The Texans couldn’t afford the spot, needing a body so as not to overwork Jaelen Strong and Dre Anderson.

They added former Clemson receiver Germone Hopper to take White’s spot.

White has a “severe” groin injury, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. He signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Alabama in 2015, but San Francisco released White before the start of the season.

He spent a few weeks on the Patriots’ practice squad, and they brought him back during the postseason. New England released White in June, and he signed with the Texans.

In four games with the 49ers in 2015, White caught two passes for 18 yards. He also returned a punt and six kickoffs.