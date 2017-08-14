Titans sign LS Ryan DiSalvo, waive K/P Jordan Gay

Getty Images

The Titans signed long snapper Ryan DiSalvo, the team announced Monday. It waived punter/kicker Jordan Gay in a corresponding move.

Tennessee needed a long snapper to fill in for Beau Brinkley, who injured his groin in Saturday’s game against the Jets.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Sunday he didn’t expect Brinkley to practice this week against the Panthers. The Titans practice on Wednesday and Thursday against Carolina before facing the Panthers on Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

“We’ll see where he is at the end of the week,” Mularkey said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website.

DiSalvo played at San Jose State and previously spent time with the Dolphins.