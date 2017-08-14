Tramaine Brock begins his free-agency tour in Seattle

Getty Images

Cleared on domestic violence charges, free-agent cornerback Tramaine Brock will officially commence his search for a new job on Tuesday.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Brock will visit the Seahawks.

The Seahawks know Brock well; he played for the 49ers from 2010 through 2016. And the Seahawks are still trying to nail down the No. 2 cornerback position, across from Richard Sherman.

Brock issued a public apology on Friday for the verbal altercation that resulted in both criminal charges and the end of his career with the 49ers, insisting that he did not at any time placed his hands on the mother of his children.