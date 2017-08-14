Under Armour CEO steps down from American Manufacturing Council

Getty Images

On Monday morning, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier resigned from President Trump’s American Manufacturing Council due to concerns regarding the initial response to Saturday’s heinous, criminal acts by white supremacists and neo-Nazis in Virginia.

On Monday evening, the CEO of one of the leading manufacturers of sports shoes and apparel did the same, but with far more vague reasoning.

“I joined the American Manufacturing Council because I believed it was important for Under Armour to have an active seat at the table and represent our industry,” Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank said in a statement posted by the company’s twitter account. “We remain resolute in our potential and ability to improve American manufacturing. However, Under Armour engages in innovation and sports, not politics.

“I am appreciative of the opportunity to have served, but have decided to step down from the council. I love our country and our company and will continue to focus my efforts on inspiring every person that they can do anything through the power of sport which promotes unity, diversity and inclusion.”

Plank drew criticism from one of his major athlete endorsers earlier this year after calling President Trump “a real asset” to the country. Said Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry in response, “I agree with that description, if you remove the ‘et’ from asset.”

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, another major Under Armour endorser and equity holder in the company, has openly discussed his friendship with President Trump in the past. But Brady has steered clear of any remarks in recent months regarding politics, and chances are he’ll have nothing to say about Plank’s decision to distance himself from the administration by exiting the American Manufacturing Council.