Welcome to PFT Live, Chris Simms

Change is good. Unless it isn’t.

In this case, it is. Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms will be joining PFT Live as a co-host next week.

Simms, who spent eight years in the NFL, entered the league as a third-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2003. He spent four seasons in Tampa Bay with Jon Gruden (I think that’s one of the qualifications for sainthood). After a year in Tennessee followed by a year in Denver followed by a year in Tennessee, Simms moved on to other things, spending a year with the Patriots as an assistant coach before following his father, Phil, into broadcasting.

Chris, who also will be part of NBC’s Notre Dame coverage, will appear on PFT Live three days per week, starting Monday. We could be making some more changes/enhancements/whatever down the road.

For now, let’s welcome Chris to the PFT Live family in the PFT way. By insulting him in the comments.

And please try to aim higher than making spleen-related remarks. Or maybe aim lower. Like at his ankle.