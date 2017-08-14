Which team gained the most from Friday’s trades?

Getty Images

In the immediate aftermath of the announcement that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had been suspended six games, the Bills announced a pair of trades that shook up the NFL.

So with the dust settling on the transactions, who got the most of the moves that sent receiver Sammy Watkins and a sixth-round pick to the Rams, cornerback Ronald Darby to Philly, and cornerback E.J. Gaines, receiver Jordan Matthews, a second-round pick, and a third-round pick to Buffalo?

It’s the question of the day on Monday’s PFT Live, a three-hour tour of the NFL that includes visits from Dolphins coach Adam Gase and Eagles executive V.P. of football operations Howie Roseman.

