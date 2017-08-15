Allen Robinson is getting frustrated with Blake Bortles, apparently

AP

As the Jaguars try to figure out whether quarterback Blake Bortles is the guy, Jaguars receiver Allen Robinson may be voting with his mouth.

Via Big Cat Country, Robinson muttered a message to Bortles after an overthrown pass that Bortles didn’t hear, but that he surely will hear about.

“F–king keep that sh-t in bounds, bro,” Robinson said after running down the pass and colliding with a spectator.

Big Cat Country has clips of other misfires during joint practice with the Buccaneers.

Jacksonville picked up the fifth-year option on Bortles’ contract in May, but the moment the Jaguars decide that Bortles isn’t the answer beyond 2018 look for Bortles to be put in bubble wrap (RGIII-style) and parked on the bench, in order to avoid an injury that would prevent the Jaguars from cutting him before his $18 million-plus 2018 salary, currently guaranteed for injury only, becomes fully guaranteed in March.