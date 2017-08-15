Amari Cooper, Khalil Mack return to practice

Getty Images

The Raiders got key players from both sides of the ball back on the practice field Tuesday.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper missed six straight practices due to a leg injury, but multiple reports from Raiders practice are that he’s working alongside his teammates for the first time in over a week. The injury kept him from playing in the preseason opener and we’ll see if he gets enough work in to make it into the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Rams.

Defensive end Khalil Mack was out for a shorter span than Cooper and he also returned to the field Tuesday. Mack suited up for the Raiders before they faced the Cardinals last weekend, but did not play in the game after missing three straight practices to close out the week.

The issue keeping Mack off the field was not disclosed and will be a distant memory as long as he shows he’s back to speed now that he’s back at work.