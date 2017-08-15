Ben Roethlisberger won’t play until third preseason game

AP

It looks like Steelers rookie quarterback Josh Dobbs will get another extended chance to run the offense when the Steelers face the Falcons on Sunday.

Ben Roethlisberger said on 93.7 The Fan, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, that he’s been told that he’ll make his first appearance of this preseason on August 26 against the Colts. The third preseason game is typically a dress rehearsal of sorts for the regular season with starters and other key players seeing their most playing time of the summer.

Landry Jones has continued to miss time with an abdominal injury, which likely means Dobbs will get his second straight start. The fourth-round pick had a shaky open in last Friday’s game against the Giants as he threw a pair of early interceptions and finished the game 8-of-15 for 100 yards while also throwing a touchdown.

The experience Dobbs is getting now should help his development, although the Steelers surely hope that his playing time will be limited to the summer with Roethlisberger taking as many of the snaps as possible come the regular season.