Bills left tackle Cordy Glenn “week-to-week” with foot problem

The Bills played without left tackle Cordy Glenn in their preseason opener, and they may be without him a bit longer.

According to Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, Glenn got an injection in his injured left foot, and the team is terming him “week-to-week.”

Usually when a team is willing to say anything beyond “day-to-day” you can tell it’s serious, so the Bills’ caution is obvious.

“You never want to see anything linger,” coach Sean McDermott. “We’ve addressed it right from the start, in terms of the treatment end of things. We’re hopeful at this point that [the injection] is something that finalizes it and knocks it out, and Cordy can return on a full-time basis.”

Glenn’s made multiple trips to see foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, and the foot problem has bothered him throughout camp.

In his absence, Seantrel Henderson has worked with the starters, but that won’t help them since Henderson’s suspended the first five games of the regular season. So either Glenn gets well or the Bills will have to turn to second-round rookie Dion Dawkins there.