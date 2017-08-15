Brandon Beane doesn’t want to hear that the Bills are tanking

AP

The Bills have made a series of trades that leave them in great shape in the 2018 NFL draft, but unlikely to contend this year. But don’t tell G.M. Brandon Beane that he’s tanking.

Beane said on PFT Live that he doesn’t believe in tanking and wants his team to win this year while also building for the future.

“I was very annoyed,” Beane said of first hearing talk that the Bills are tanking. “We would not have tried to get Anquan Boldin on our team if we were tanking. We would not have tried to get Jordan Matthews — who if you look at his numbers in his first three years, they’re pretty good. We would not have tried to get E.J. Gaines. We would have just tried to get more draft capital if we weren’t worried about 2017. We’re going to compete our tails off for 2017.”

Beane said he believes that there’s nothing more valuable to building a team than draft picks, and he wants to keep acquiring as many picks as he can. But that’s not an indication that he doesn’t want to win in 2017. He absolutely does.