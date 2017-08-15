Brandon Marshall on Sheldon Richardson: I don’t have time to go back to that

AP

Brandon Marshall had a great first season with the Jets in 2015, but things didn’t go as well for the wide receiver or the team last season.

Marshall was at the center of discord in the locker room at times, particularly when it came to a poor relationship with defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson. Richardson has made it clear this offseason that bad feelings about Marshall remain, including his belief that Marshall “quit on his team way before the season was over.”

On Tuesday, Marshall was asked about Richardson and opted to focus on the present rather than the past in his response.

“I wasn’t surprised, but, you know, there’s so much good energy here and the environment is amazing,” Marshall said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv. “I don’t have the time to go back to that. That’s dead. Dead.”

The Jets and Giants will play their annual preseason extravaganza on August 26 and don’t meet during the regular season, so that will provide Richardson and Marshall their last chance to bury the hatchet — preferably not into one another — on the field this year.