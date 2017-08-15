Breshad Perriman sidelined by hamstring injury

Getty Images

The Ravens have had their fair share of injury issues to deal with this summer and many of them have led to players being ruled out for the entire season.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman is not on that list, but it’s not clear when he is going to be back. Perriman hurt his hamstring and coach John Harbaugh gave an update on his status on Tuesday.

“He’s a long-term hamstring guy in terms of when he did it,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “It’s a pretty good hamstring that he had. He’s making progress. Everything is on schedule. They’re happy with the way he’s progressing. That’s what I know.”

Harbaugh said that Perriman hasn’t been ruled out of preseason action, but this Thursday’s game against the Dolphins doesn’t seem like a realistic return date given where things stand right now. Perriman, a 2015 first-round pick, caught 33 passes in 16 games last season after missing his entire rookie year with a knee injury.