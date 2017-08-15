Browns will name Week Two starter on Wednesday

AP

The Browns play their next preseason game on Monday night. Their starting quarterback for the game has not yet been named. He will be soon.

Coach Hue Jackson told reporters on Tuesday that the starter will be announced Wednesday. In recent days, Brock Osweiler and rookie DeShone Kizer have been splitting first-team reps in practice.

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer notes that Kizer actually moved ahead of Osweiler, who started the preseason opener, in some of the drills.

As Cabot handicaps it, Osweiler and Kizer currently are the primary contenders to be the Week One starter, with Cody Kessler now “effectively out of the mix.” If, however, Kessler and Osweiler are now competing to be the No. 2, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Kessler gets the short-notice start against the Giants under the same reasoning that applied to the decision to start Osweiler last Thursday. If Kessler is going to be the backup, the Browns need to see how he’ll respond when thrust into the starting lineup on short notice.

However it plays out for the balance of the preseason, Kizer is performing well enough to make it hard to justify not pinning the team’s hopes to him. With an improved offensive line, Kizer could have the time necessary both to protect himself and to build confidence, ensuring that he’ll be better prepared for 2018 and beyond.