Bucs, Jags scuffle several times during joint practice

On Monday, Buccaneers tackle Demar Dotson said that Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler is less of a hot-head than he was when the two men scuffled during a joint practice.

While Dotson and Fowler were able to find a way to work together without fighting, the same could not be said of their teammates when the two teams got back together for Tuesday’s practice. Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and Bucs tackle Donovan Smith did some pushing and shoving during a blocking drill before Jags wide receiver Allen Robinson and Bucs safety Chris Conte came together for a scrap that saw Conte’s helmet get taken off.

“We were just playing good defense and they were getting frustrated. He decided to push me so I’m not gonna let somebody push me around,” Conte said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “I don’t know his name. I don’t care. It doesn’t matter. If they push one of our guys, we’ll always have each other’s back so, that’s all that happened.”

Jaguars wide receiver Arrelious Benn and Bucs linebacker Adarius Glanton had the final fight of the day. Laine reports it began when Glanton tackled Benn in a drill that did not call for contact and featured Benn throwing a punch before it was broken up.

“There’s two sides to every story,” Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith said of all the activity. “It was just something that we really can’t allow to happen. It’s gonna be a 15-yard penalty in a real game, so we’ve got to make sure we hold our composure. That’s the big thing. We came in here saying we didn’t want to fight. We didn’t accomplish that.”

The two teams will play a game on Thursday, so Smith won’t have to wait long to see if his players will display better behavior when the consequences are greater.