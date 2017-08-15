Bucs tackle says Dante Fowler not “as much of a hot-head”

AP

After an offseason of off-field issues, Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler insisted he wasn’t that guy.

And so far, he’s at least convinced Buccaneers right tackle Demar Dotson that he’s changed.

Last year in joint workouts between the Jaguars and Bucs, the two went head-to-head and fought, leading to Fowler’s removal from the practice.

This year, they saw each other again, and it was at least civil.

“He wasn’t as much of a hot-head [as last year],” Dotson said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union. “I threw him down the one time and he didn’t complain. He got up and went back to the huddle. You can see he has a [higher] maturity level and he’s not trying to fight or trash talk.

“He was a man out there trying to go about his business.”

That’s a good sign for several reasons, as Fowler tries to become the pass-rusher the Jags were hoping for when they made him the third overall pick in 2015. But after his rookie year ended with a preseason knee injury and last year was underwhelming (four sacks), he’s hoping to have more of an impact this year. He at least has one fan.

“First year, he got hurt and second year, he didn’t live up to the expectations they had for him,” Dotson said. “This may be a do or die year for him so I’m hoping the best for him. I like him. I want to see that guy get good.”

If for no other reason, than to provide good, clean competition if they meet again in the preseason.