ESPN

CBS Sports announced its NFL lineup pairings for the 2017 season, and it includes play-by-play announcer Beth Mowins teamed with new game analyst Jay Feely.

Mowins and Feely are slated to call the Browns-Colts game Sept. 24.

Mowins will call ESPN’s opening-week Monday Night Football late game between the Chargers and Broncos on Sept. 11, marking the first nationally televised NFL game called by a woman.

She has called college games for more than a decade and, since 2015, has worked as the Oakland Raiders’ preseason play-by-play announcer.

Other new faces to the CBS lineup include Hall of Fame receiver James Lofton, who will work alongside Andrew Catalon.

Here is the complete least of announcer pairings:

1. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson

2. Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts and Evan Washburn



3. Greg Gumbel, Trent Green and Jamie Erdahl

4. Kevin Harlan and Rich Gannon

5. Andrew Catalon and James Lofton

6. Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

7. Tom McCarthy and Steve Tasker and Steve Beuerlein

8. Beth Mowins and Jay Feely