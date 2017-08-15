Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman expected out until midseason

Getty Images

The Chargers are going to be without linebacker Denzel Perryman longer than initially thought.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Perryman’s having surgery to repair a torn ankle ligament today and is expected to miss between eight and 10 weeks.

That would put him back around midseason, which is beyond initial expectations.

The first reports had his absence in the four-to-six range, which would have threatened the regular season.

It also continues a summer of bad news for the Chargers, who lost their second-rounder (Forrest Lamp) to a season-ending ACL and don’t know when their first-rounder (Mike Williams) will return from back problems, if at all.