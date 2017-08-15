Chargers sign LB Kyle Coleman, waive LB Mike Moore

Getty Images

The Chargers announced the signing of linebacker Kyle Coleman, waiving linebacker Mike Moore with an injury designation to make room.

Coleman, the son of former NFL linebackers Monte Coleman, originally signed with Seattle in 2016. The Seahawks waived him before the 2016 regular season but re-signed him in May. They released Coleman last week.

He played in 44 games with 11 starts during his college career. Coleman spent his first three seasons at Arkansas State (2011-13) and his final season at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2015), where he was coached by his father.

Moore signed with Chargers in May as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State.

During his 28-game college career, Moore made 140 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three recoveries and two pass breakups.