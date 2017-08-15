Colts sign WR Justice Liggins, waive RB Dalton Crossan

Getty Images

The Colts signed free agent receiver Justice Liggins on Tuesday, the team announced. They waived running back Dalton Crossan with an injury designation to make room. If Crossan clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts’ injured reserve list.



Liggins most recently spent time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League before being released on June 16. He played in two preseason games with the Blue Bombers and caught two passes for 30 yards and one touchdown. Liggins also returned one kickoff for 14 yards. He originally signed with Winnipeg on June 4.



At Stephen F. Austin, Liggins played in 36 games, with 13 starts, and made 102 receptions for 1,166 yards and eight touchdowns.



Crossan signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 4. He saw action in Indianapolis’ preseason opener, getting 3 yards on three carries and catching two passes for 11 yards.

Crossan played in 44 games at the University of New Hampshire, with 5,189 all-purpose yards (2,617 rushing/779 receiving/1,793 kickoff return) and 36 total touchdowns (27 rushing/eight receiving/one kickoff return).

