Connor Barth on Roberto Aguayo: Bring on the competition

Getty Images

When the Buccaneers drafted kicker Roberto Aguayo in the second round in 2016, they didn’t wait long to release Connor Barth.

While discussing the decision to release Aguayo, Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said this week that it was a mistake not to have Aguayo compete for the job. It’s a year later and too late for Licht to reap any benefits, but Aguayo and Barth will now be competing with one another.

Barth signed with the Bears last September after a short stay in New Orleans and welcomed Aguayo to Chicago by making all 12 of the field goals he tried during Monday’s practice.

“Well, what else am I supposed to do? I’ve got to do something here,” Barth said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “There’s two ways you can take it. You can either have a mental breakdown and go into a hole and it’s over, or you can step up. My parents always said, ‘Bring on the competition.’ And that’s what I’ve always done.”

Barth may not wind up on top when the competition comes to an end, but, at the very least, he’ll actually get a chance to make his case this time around.