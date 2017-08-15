Cowboys’ signings include TE M.J. McFarland, WR Corey Washington

Getty Images

The Cowboys signed receiver Corey Washington, tight end M.J. McFarland, cornerback Dejaun Butler and cornerback John Green. They waived receiver Javontee Herndon, offensive lineman Ruben Carter and linebacker Lucas Wacha and waived/injured tight end Connor Hamlett.

Washington originally signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Newberry in 2014. The Giants claimed him a few weeks later when the Cardinals released him.

Washington spent a year with the Giants and then had stints with the Redskins, Lions and Falcons. The Bills signed Washington to their practice squad in October and brought him back in March. After his release from the Bills, he signed with the Chiefs, who cut him last week.

Washington caught five passes for 52 yards and a touchdown in 14 games with the Giants in 2014.

McFarland, who played at the University of Texas and UTEP, was with the Cowboys in their offseason program. Dallas needed a tight end with Jason Witten sitting out three consecutive days and James Hanna and Geoff Swaim still working back from surgeries.

Butler and Green were two of the three players the Cowboys worked out Tuesday.

Butler played in 13 games for Hawaii last season. Green started his college career as a receiver and then converted to cornerback at Connecticut.