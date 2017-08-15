DeMarco Murray back to work at Titans practice

AP

The Titans have been without a couple of offensive players because of hamstring injuries over the last couple of weeks, but one of them was back to work on Monday.

Running back DeMarco Murray was on the practice field and going through drills after almost two weeks on the sideline. Coach Mike Mularkey said Murray did so much work early in the session that he dialed things back toward the tail end of practice.

“He looked good,” Mularkey said. “He actually did more than I was expecting. I’m the one that pulled him out of the team period because of the number of reps he had up to that point. I was pleased with the way he looked.”

Derrick Henry had eight carries for 29 yards in Tennessee’s preseason opener and Murray’s return to health restores the 1-2 punch out of the backfield that the team used to great effect last season.