Demaryius Thomas on Paxton Lynch: Don’t go out there and overthink

AP

Paxton Lynch will start at quarterback for the Broncos when they face the 49ers this week in what could be his best chance to convince the coaching staff that he’s the right guy to get the start when the regular season opens in September.

Lynch relieved Trevor Siemian in the Broncos’ first preseason and went 6-of-9 for 42 yards. Coach Vance Joseph said he was “satisfied” with the work of both quarterbacks, but it would seem that Lynch will need more than satisfactory work to beat out Siemian at this point in the process.

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas offered some advice to Lynch about how to best accomplish that task. Thomas said he sometimes sees Lynch hanging his head when things go badly and that he wants to see the quarterback do a better job of living in the present.

“Don’t go out there and overthink,” Thomas offered as advice to Lynch. “If you do bad one play, go on to the next. It’s all about what you can do that play, not before, can’t live in the past. Just be passionate and go out and play well. He has the tools, he has everything he needs to do. He just has to go out and be passionate. Don’t think about the bad plays and go on to the next.”

If Lynch can’t do that, it’s hard to feel too good about his chances of winning and keeping the job. There are inevitably going to be times when things don’t go right and letting them snowball will sink the offense in a hurry.