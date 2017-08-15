Dolphins lose starting cornerback Tony Lippett for season

Getty Images

The Dolphins are down a starting cornerback.

Tony Lippett has a torn Achilles tendon and will miss the entire season.

Lippett, who started 13 games last season, was a 2015 fifth-round draft pick of the Dolphins. He suffered the injury during Monday’s practice.

The injury is a significant blow to the Dolphins’ defense and special teams: Lippett played 75 percent of the Dolphins’ defensive snaps and 36 percent of the Dolphins’ special teams snaps last season.

Lippett’s torn Achilles is another piece of bad luck for a Dolphins team that has already lost starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the season after a practice injury.