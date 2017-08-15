Eagles cut Ryan Mathews

Getty Images

That was quick.

We noted when running back Ryan Mathews was cleared to return from a neck injury that it made it possible for the Eagles to cut him. Now they’ve done just that.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Eagles cut Mathews immediately after he had been given official clearance by the medical staff.

Philadelphia, which is deep at running back, didn’t want to pay Mathews his $4 million base salary this season. That contract was negotiated by former coach and G.M. Chip Kelly, whose personnel moves the new regime has worked hard to move past. So it’s no surprise that Mathews is out.

Mathews now becomes perhaps the best available running back in free agency. Some team will surely sign him, though he won’t make the $4 million he was scheduled to make in Philly.