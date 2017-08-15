Elliott has remained silent so far for a reason

Posted by Mike Florio on August 15, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT
AP

One of the more common comments I’ve seen in response to the Ezekiel Elliott suspension and his camp’s response to it is that if Elliott is innocent he should have been publicly saying so for the past year. It’s easy to say that now, but Elliott’s prior silence was strategic.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Elliott and his representatives opted to participate in the process and to trust that it would lead to his exoneration. The league, for whatever reason, required more than a full year to resolve the situation.

When it began, Elliott didn’t know it would take that long. While it lasted, Elliott gained nothing by sharing publicly or leaking privately chapter-and-verse details about his defense.

Now that he has been suspended and now that the battle has been joined with his appeal, that will all change. And it will get ugly and nasty.

Elliott, despite being cleared by the authorities in Columbus, has been branded a domestic abuser under a low standard of proof through an in-house, private justice system founded on, and fueled by, public relations concerns. This isn’t about whether he did or didn’t do it; it’s about what would happen to Big Shield if it does nothing to Elliott and enough members of the court of public opinion conclude that the league got it wrong.

Elliott will now defend himself in this court which may not quite be kangaroo but it’s definitely some sort of marsupial, with the next step being whether Roger Goodell will appoint himself to decide whether the decision he already made was correct. The right move would be to delegate the appeal to a truly independent arbitrator.

9 responses to “Elliott has remained silent so far for a reason

  1. Ya why would a court look unkindly on a guy that : abused his girlfriend, stopped in a pot shop the day of a game, drove 100 mph with a suspended license, yanked up a woman’s shirt in public against her will, whacked a dj and fled and now they can’t find him, convenient . This l’enfant terrible needs to be settled down .

  2. I’m not sure Quiet = lifting girls tops at Mardi Gras and getting into bar fights that make national news.. That’s the things we know about and with the circus atmosphere at OSU and Dallas who knows what other stuff could have been covered up by ecriminal elliot.

  3. The Truth says:
    August 15, 2017 at 5:53 pm
  4. “The right move would be to delegate the appeal to a truly independent arbitrator.”

    Bwahahahahahahahahahahaha, like that’s going to happen. You keep killing us with that ‘right’ thing. The league always works backwards from it’s desired result, it isn’t going to leave that in the hands of someone truly independent. The question remains what is the desired result? Is the suspension for real or was it designed to be defeated from the beginning?

  7. “The right move would be to delegate the appeal to a truly independent arbitrator.”

    I can’t possibly believe you’re typing this with a straight face. We all know there’s a larger chance of Kim Jong Un changing North Korea to a democracy and allowing free speech than there is of Goodell letting anyone “truly independent” to arbitrate anything having to do withe the NFL, much less a high profile case like this.

  8. Each of these articles is getting linked in his resume for the NFLPA President position.
    Instead of griping about the agreed upon process, blame yourselves for agreeing to it. You’re right. It’s about PR. You know why? Because this is a billion dollar entertainment corporation. They don’t care about right and wrong, they care about perception. Get this. If they league takes a big PR hit, the league risks taking a big profit hit. If they take a big profit hit, Zeke’s checks get smaller. Maybe they need to explain that to him so he can consider how he carries himself in public.

  9. fireroger says:
    August 15, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    =======================
    ************************************

    Well, the excuse makers, apologists, and deniers at all costs are out and trolling.
    The same as parents who claim my Lil Johnny is an angel and would never do anything wrong…….even though 100 eyewitness, clear cut video, AND an admission says otherwise.
    Disturbing to witness such people who throw out all common sense due to being in awe of celebrity status

