Ezekiel Elliott files appeal of six-game suspension

Getty Images

There wasn’t much doubt about Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s plans to appeal the six-game suspension he received from the league last week and now there’s none at all.

The NFLPA has announced that Elliott has officially filed his appeal with the league. Per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, appeals are to be scheduled, but not necessarily heard, within 10 days of the appeal being filed.

We’ve gotten some idea of where Elliott will push back against the suspension in recent days, including a harassment claim that Elliott made against the woman whose allegations of violence started the league investigation into Elliott’s conduct that resulted in his suspension. Elliott’s father has also indicated that the team will consider legal options beyond the appeal should they feel they are necessary.

The next step will be setting the date of the appeal hearing and naming an arbitrator to hear it. The latter decision will be a significant one for both sides in a matter that may just be getting underway as the start of the regular season gets closer.