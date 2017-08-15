Former NFL CB injures two officers while trying to escape courtroom

Getty Images

Former NFL cornerback Dimitri Patterson was back in a courtroom, and he made it obvious he didn’t want to be there. Patterson bolted from a Miami-Dade courtroom Tuesday after a judge ordered him placed under custody, according to the Miami Herald.

Patterson, 34, injured two police officers as he tried to escape. He was detained and is expected to face charges of battery on a law enforcement officer after a female officer was taken to the hospital with a head injury and a male officer injured a wrist.

Patterson was arrested on a felony child abuse charge in 2015. It is not clear why he was in court Tuesday.

Patterson played for five teams in nine NFL seasons, making 20 career starts. He failed to show for one of the Jets’ preseason games in 2014, which led to his suspension and his release. He never played again.