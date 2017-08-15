Giants sign Bobby Richardson, place Corbin Bryant on IR

AP

An injury has caused the Giants to make a change to their defensive line mix.

Defensive tackle Corbin Bryant dislocated his elbow and the team placed him on injured reserve Tuesday. They signed defensive tackle Bobby Richardson to take his place on the 90-man roster.

Richardson played in 15 games and made 11 starts for the Saints in 2015. He had 40 tackles, an interception and a half-sack for New Orleans that year, spent last season bouncing around practice squads and saw an offseason stint with the Broncos end in May.

Bryant signed with the Giants in June. He spent the last four seasons with the Bills and usually played in a reserve role on the Buffalo defensive line.