Giants sign Steven Daniels, activate two from PUP list

Getty Images

The Giants will have a couple more linebackers at practice in the coming days.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have signed Steven Daniels and activated J.T. Thomas from the physically unable to perform list. Running back Shaun Draughn has also been activated after opening camp on the PUP list.

Daniels was a seventh-round pick of the Redskins in 2016, but did not play at all during his rookie season after sustaining a torn labrum during training camp. He was waived in May and signed with the Eagles in June before being cut again a few days ago.

Thomas missed all but one game last season with a knee injury. The 2011 Bears sixth-round pick signed with the Giants in 2015 and had 46 tackles in 11 starts. Thomas should be in the mix for a starting role again this season if all remains well with his knee.

Draughn had ankle surgery this offseason and will join Paul Perkins, Orleans Darkwa, Shane Vereen and Wayne Gallman in vying for playing time in the backfield.