Hue Jackson: Jabrill Peppers showing he can play anywhere

The Browns didn’t install safety Jabrill Peppers in the starting lineup right out of the gate in his first NFL training camp, but it might not be long before the first-round pick has a permanent spot in the first team.

Peppers moved into the strong safety spot Ibraheim Campbell occupied for the first preseason game during Monday’s practice and made the most of the chance he got due to the concussion Campbell suffered in that contest. Peppers had an interception, broke up passes and made a big hit on wide receiver Ranell Hall that led to an incompletion.

That work earned him praise from head coach Hue Jackson, who also said Peppers is answering one of the biggest pre-draft questions about his game.

“He’s growing and getting better every day,” Jackson said, via ESPN.com. “There’s been questions about if he can play in the post. I think he’s showing you he can play anywhere. I think he’s a very dynamic player and I’m glad he’s here.”

Campbell’s return from the concussion protocol could take Peppers back out of the on-paper starting lineup, but it seems like a good bet that he’s going to wind up playing enough snaps to be considered a starter before too much time passes.