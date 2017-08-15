Hue Jackson respects right to protest, but doesn’t want to see it on his team

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 15, 2017, 9:17 AM EDT
It may be too soon to call it a wave of new NFL player protests during the national anthem, with Michael Bennett and Marshawn Lynch joining some of last year’s employed holdovers.

But Browns coach Hue Jackson doesn’t want the ripples washing ashore on Lake Erie.

Via Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Jackson said he respected players’ right free speech, he just hopes none of his players exercise it.

“I think everybody has a right to do, and I get it, but the national anthem means a lot to myself personally, the organization and our football team,” Jackson said. “I hope — again I can’t speak, I haven’t really talked to our team about it — I would hope that we don’t have those issues.”

“Those issues,” apparently include being opposed to segregation and racial intolerance, which seems an unusual stance for Jackson to take. It’s also hard to reconcile with known social justice warrior Roger Goodell’s call for understanding of dissenting voices.

Then again, the Browns have floundered around without known commodities at quarterback during Colin Kaepernick‘s continued unemployment, which makes Jackson’s stance seem like one that comes from somewhere above the coach’s office (in case we’re not clear with that inference, we mean owner Jimmy Haslam). Jackson had previously expressed admiration for Kaepernick’s talents when he was in Oakland, so it seems that one particular thing might have changed someone’s mind.

But the Browns coach said he was willing to talk to his players about such issues, you know, as long as they don’t do anything about it.

“I understand there is a lot going on in the world. I like to just keep it here. What we deal with, we try to deal with as a team in our closed environment. We talk about things,” Jackson said. “Hopefully, that won’t happen. I can’t tell you it won’t happen, but I just know our guys, and I don’t think that is where our focus is. We hope the things that are going on in the world get ironed out, but I know right now we are doing everything we can to get our football team better.”

Jackson’s words will have an obvious chilling effect on a young team, which has few truly secure jobs or players with the kind of weight to make a protest matter. And if they were influenced by Haslam, it should also shine a light on the reasons why some players feel it’s important to stand up for their rights and the rights of others.

31 responses to “Hue Jackson respects right to protest, but doesn’t want to see it on his team

  1. Simple solution, the NFL should tell the Networks to stop putting the camera on the fooled during the anthem.

    Kudos to Hue

  3. WOW, THIS IS WHERE WE ARE AT. HUE JACKSON HAS AN OPINION, AND BELIEVES IN SOMETHING, AND YOU TRASH HIM BECAUSE HE DOESN’T AGREE WITH YOU ? IT’S JUST SAD !!

  4. >>> ‘ “Those issues,” apparently include being opposed to segregation and racial intolerance, which seems an unusual stance for Jackson to take. ‘

    That implies that anyone who doesn’t think that sitting during the national anthem is an effective protesting tool doesn’t oppose segregation and racial intolerance.

    Gantt, your obsession with far-left progressivism is such a turn-off. You seem like a good writer, but your political bend makes your work really frustrating to read.

  6. Because I respect our military and was raised to stand for national anthem I’m pro segregation and racist? Nice take! I would love for another site to update as frequently as this with football news so I don’t have to come here and see this garbage.

  7. PFT…you can stop wondering why teams won’t sign Kap. Your response, along with the response from the rest of the media, regarding Hue’s beliefs, whether Marshawn stood up in Seattle prior to sitting in Oakland, etc., etc., etc. is the EXACT reason why. I know it gets clicks because everybody has a take on it, regardless if they want to cheer you on or tell you how wrong you are…people will click. Just realize that you are fanning the flames every time you scour the sidelines for somebody sitting down when the should be standing, or somebody clears their throat when asked their opinion on the matter, etc., etc., etc. I’ve been a long-time reader here, but I am growing exhausted by this constant barrage.

  8. Jacksons stand is admiral.
    After 60 years of watching pro football my stand is to flip the channel at the first sign of a player not standing for the National Anthem.

  9. “And if they were influenced by Haslam, it should also shine a light on the reasons why some players feel it’s important to stand up for their rights and the rights of others.”

    Oh please!!! What a mindless argument. NFL players are not the oppressed here. These guys are being millions to play a game and they get to do so because there is a person who owns their team and that signs their paychecks. If Haslam doesn’t want HIS EMPLOYEES doing something on HIS TIME, then that is HIS PREROGATIVE. They can either abide or find someone else to sign their paychecks. Simple as that. I own my own business and if one of my employees decided to do something that half of my customers did not like, then he would be looking for a new job. This has nothing to do with whether or not I happen to agree with that person, it’s business.

  10. Gantt’s insufferable liberalism makes these stories how to read and makes it hard to continue respecting this site. Florio is alreday pretty bad, but tolerable. Gantt takes it over the top.

  11. Why doesnt the pro kap crowd/anthem idiots realize that no one thinks protesting the anthem represents their anti equality stances, rather it just shows anti anerican sentiments from people that have reaped the benefits of this country

  12. Why is this so hard to grasp? People have every right to protest…ON THEIR OWN TIME! While at work people need to conduct themselves as their business demands. If they don’t like it, they are free to find another job.

  13. The mask has completely slipped off of the writers here but my favorite about this particular article is how Darin makes it sound like the former QB for the 49ers that used to wear number seven is the lone key ingredient to a turnaround in Cleveland.

    That makes me question his competency and credibility in writing about football.

  14. We have a crazy person in the White House who may be mentally ill, who won’t denounce white supremacists, who has hired them to be part of his Cabinet and who want to build a wall as a monument of hate so we can Make America White Again and people aren’t allowed to use their First Amendment rights to protest this nonsense and racism? Hue Jackson should be very ashamed and if I were a Brown, I might be looking for another job right now where I can freely express my rights as an American

  15. Jackson has a job to do, win football games.

    Distractions are not helpful.

    He wasn’t hired to correct social problems.

    This site is headed for ESPN territory. Enough is enough, move on.

  17. I don’t think that is the reason at all as to why the Browns didn’t bring Kap in for a look. Why would a 1-15 team that has had 19 different quarterbacks since 1999 bring in a guy who’s main focus is NOT on being a good quarterback? I think journalist have no clue as to the amount of dedication it takes to learn an offense. Deshone Kizer is putting in 15 hours a day, 7 days a week. Are you going to get that from Kap?? I seriously doubt that.

  18. Tired of this crap why arent any owners simply stating ” look i we all have the right to protest but your at work, my place of business your representing my company when you stand/sit on national tv so your going to stand as long as im signing your paycheck. Dont use my company for your cause. dYour on my time and no other place of employment allows that. ” and garnett arent you lumping a whole group of people together as one which is exactly what these hypocrytes are doing when they ptotest all cops when theyre are only some bad cops? And if theyre worried how black lives matter why arent they protesting the black fatherless households whichnow stands at over 70 percent. Look at your own backyard ibefore you try to change everyone else’s and stop disrespecting the symbol of those who gave and died for that very right TO protest

  19. Yo Florio tell this guy that we come here to read about football and not his political views. Can we stop with the ESPN-esk political spin on everything?? Kaepernick has nothing to do with the browns why mention him… so much wrong in one article… enough is enough

  21. Kneeling is a symbol, just like a flag is a symbol. Those offended by a silent protest are probably the same people that leave animals in cars on hot summer days.

  22. Can you imagine of you went to a restaurant … and the waiter lectured you on politics? That’s how I feel about these guys.

  23. Doesn’t every job have a rule like this? If I went all rogue at work, that the owner didnt see fit, there would be repercussions. Nothing new to see here folks.

  24. protests are not permitted in my workplace—how about yours? I am free to express my free speech rights on my own time outside of the workplace. Why should the NFL be any different?

  25. “Those issues,” apparently include being opposed to segregation and racial intolerance, which seems an unusual stance for Jackson to take.

    ________________________

    That sentence, right there, is racist.

  26. Metitometin. I agree with you. I feel like the prudent thing to do for some of these athletes is to look for a more appropriate setting for them to support their cause. When there is a cause as important as the oppression of people of color, I don’t feel a multi-million dollar contract should get in the way their cause. Hopefully Kap is in his happy place.

  28. “Those issues,” apparently include being opposed to segregation and racial intolerance, which seems an unusual stance for Jackson to take.

    Perhaps, he’s saying he doesn’t want anyone on his team not standing for the national anthem because they become a distraction from football because the media will talk about it.

    Who’s actually opposed to segregation and racial intolerance? Nazis and KKK? They are a fringe outlier they have maybe a few thousand members? Out of 323 million people.

  29. metitometin says:

    We have a crazy person in the White House who may be mentally ill, who won’t denounce white supremacists, who has hired them to be part of his Cabinet and who want to build a wall as a monument of hate so we can Make America White Again and people aren’t allowed to use their First Amendment rights to protest this nonsense and racism? Hue Jackson should be very ashamed and if I were a Brown, I might be looking for another job right now where I can freely express my rights as an American
    —————————————

    um you could have just wrote…”hi I’m a liberal” and we all would have been able to determine exactly what you wanted to write!

  30. Something that appears lost on most of you commenting on here is the fact that it is the NFL that is bringing the politics into the game with the playing of the national anthem and blatantly pushing a pro-military agenda onto the field with its one sided support of the troops.

    The player’s are forced to either follow along blindly, or not. Thus the player’s decision is not bringing politics into the game, but responding to the politics the game is bringing to them.

  31. Segregation and racial intolerance? Seems to me the hysterical left is far more guilty of that than anyone. And I fail to understand how taking your frustrations out on the flag and national anthem are the only way to protest your perceived injustices. Nevermind the fact doing something that offends half the country is probably not the best way to gain support for your cause and does nothing but create MORE division. This article is bad even for NBC’s current low standard of journalism complete with the usual false narratives, conspiracy theories and left wing fear mongering. The only “chilling effect” will be the NFL sinking tv ratings when viewers have decided they’ve simply had enough divisive racial politics shoved in their face.

