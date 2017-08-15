Jamaal Charles set to sit this week, play next week

AP

The Broncos signed running back Jamaal Charles this offseason in hopes that the veteran has enough left in the tank to help them during the regular season, but they’ll wait at least another week before putting that to the test in game action.

Coach Vance Joseph said on Tuesday that Charles will not play against the 49ers on Saturday night. He did not play in the preseason opener as well, but Joseph said the plan is for Charles to see playing time in the preseason.

Joseph said that both Charles and center Matt Paradis, who is coming off of hip surgery, will play in the team’s third game against the Packers on August 26.

Devontae Booker remains out after having wrist surgery in July, which leaves Stevan Ridley, Bernard Pierce and 2017 sixth-round pick DeAngelo Henderson lined up behind C.J. Anderson on the depth chart.