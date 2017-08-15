Jay Ajayi out of concussion protocol, Kenyan Drake in

Getty Images

The Dolphins got one tailback out of the concussion protocol just as another one went into it.

According to multiple reports, Jay Ajayi has cleared the final step in the concussion protocol and has been fully cleared to return to practice nearly two weeks after he suffered a concussion on a hit from safety T.J. McDonald. Coach Adam Gase said during his Tuesday press conference that no decision has been made about whether Ajayi will play against the Ravens this Thursday.

Running back Kenyan Drake almost certainly will not be playing. Drake left Monday’s practice after a hit from Torry McTyer and he has been diagnosed with a concussion. Drake will now go through the same steps Ajayi had to take to get clearance to return to action and it’s hard to imagine that happening by Thursday or that the team would be in a hurry to play him so soon after a head injury.

Damien Williams, Storm Johnson, Senorise Perry and De'Veon Smith will be Miami’s running backs if neither Ajayi nor Drake gets the green light this week.